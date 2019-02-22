Man suffers cut eye after being punched in Chipping Norton town centre

A man suffered a cut to the eye after being punched in the face in Chipping Norton town centre on Sunday evening (February 17).

The victim, 30, was approached by two men outside Chipping Norton Town Hall between 9.15pm and 9.30pm.

The assault was outside Chipping Norton Town Hall

They exchanged words but as the victim started to walk away, one of the men punched him in the face, police said.

The victim sustained a cut to his eye but did not require hospital treatment.

The man that punched the victim is a white man, around 5ft 8ins tall, with light brown hair and has a slim build.

He was wearing a black jacket, tracksuit bottoms and a man bag worn across his chest.

Investigating officer, PC Sarah Tibble, based at Witney police station said: “Anyone with any details which could assist the investigation should contact the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting the reference 43190051529, or you can make a report online.

“If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”