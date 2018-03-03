Man suffers broken jaw in Banbury bar attack

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an incident in which a man was assaulted at a bar in Banbury.

At around 12.30am on Sunday, February 25, the victim, a 28-year-old man, was standing in the smoking area of AKA in Parsons Street.

He was talking to fellow smokers when he was punched by a man from behind.

The punch caused the victim to fall to the ground and lose consciousness.

When he regained consciousness he left the bar and went home. When he woke the following day he was unable to move his head around and attended the John Radcliffe Hospital for treatment.

He sustained a fractured jaw which required surgery and ongoing treatment. He has since been discharged from hospital.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Bryan Groves, from Force CID in Banbury, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to the incident or anyone who might have information about who committed this offence.

“This was an unprovoked attack during a busy night in a popular Banbury bar. The victim has been left with serious injuries which will take him a long time to recover from.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference ‘43180061116’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.