Man stabbed in a Banbury park - appeal is launched

Moorfield Park in Grimsbury where a man was injured in an attack

The man, in his late 30s, was stabbed in Moorfield Park, Grimsbury.

A police spokesman said: "At around 7.15pm on Saturday, November 2, officers were called to Moorfield Park, Banbury after reports that a man had been stabbed.

"A man in his late thirties was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries he has since been discharged. An investigation has been launched and we would ask anyone with information to call 101 quoting reference 43190341926."