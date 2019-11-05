Man stabbed in a Banbury park - appeal is launched
Police have issued an appeal for information after a man was stabbed in a Banbury park.
The man, in his late 30s, was stabbed in Moorfield Park, Grimsbury.
A police spokesman said: "At around 7.15pm on Saturday, November 2, officers were called to Moorfield Park, Banbury after reports that a man had been stabbed.
"A man in his late thirties was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries he has since been discharged. An investigation has been launched and we would ask anyone with information to call 101 quoting reference 43190341926."
The park was sealed for for several hours, preventing deliveries to nearby homes, and at the time police would only describe the situation as 'serious'.