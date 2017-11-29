Man stabbed and another punched in Banbury assault

A man was slashed across the chest and another punched in the face in an assault in Banbury on Saturday (November 25).

Two men were in Foundary Street at around 8pm when they were approached by a group of three men, two of whom demanded money from them.

When they refused one of the victims received a slash wound across his chest and the other man was punched in the face.

The man with the stab wound was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries – he has since been discharged.

The offenders are described as two black men, around 30-years-old, both of slim build, both under 6ft 1in tall, and wearing black tracksuits.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Samantha Bonner, based at Banbury police station, said: “We are investigating this assault, and are appealing for information that may assist in our investigation.

“We would ask anyone who may have witnessed this assault to please come forward.”

Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to call 101 quoting reference ‘43170351778’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.