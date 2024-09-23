Man shouts racist abuse at woman and spits on her car at Banbury Tesco
A woman in her 30s was reverse parking at the Tesco Extra in Lockheed Close around 1.15pm on Saturday, September 14.
At this point, a man who had parked a few spaces away, left his car and approached the woman, shouting racial abuse at her.
The man described as white, between 30 and 40 years old, around 5 feet 5 inches tall and balding, also spat at the woman’s car.
It was also reported that the man waited for the woman to finish her shopping and then continued to harass her as she tried to leave the shop.
Thankfully, the woman was not injured during the incident of racially aggravated public order.
Thames Valley Police have said that the man was driving a white Audi A3 with the partial registration number GY11.
Investigating officer PC Jacob Lelliott, based at Banbury police station, said: “I’m appealing to anybody who witnessed this incident or who may have dash-cam which has captured what happened to please contact Thames Valley Police.
“You can report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43240443362.
“Alternatively, for anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”