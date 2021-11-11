Mohammed Kashshaf, aged 22, of Tower Hamlets, London, pleaded guilty to six drugs supply offences in a hearing at Oxford Crown Court on Wednesday (10/11).

The offences were being concerned in making an offer to supply crack cocaine, being concerned in making an offer to supply heroin, being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, being concerned in the supply of heroin, possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and possession with intent to supply heroin.

Kashshaf was subsequently jailed for a total of five years and six months in the same hearing.

In February 2021, Operation Judo commenced, identifying Kashshaf as being in control of a criminal enterprise.

Following an extensive investigation, simultaneous warrants were conducted at two addresses on Tuesday June 8 in Banbury and Tower Hamlets, with the support of the Metropolitan Police.

Kashshaf was arrested at the Banbury address and was found in possession of the ‘Smiley’ County Drugs phone line, and a quantity of class A drugs, namely heroin and crack cocaine.

Later the same evening, Kashshaf was charged with four offences.

A further investigation was conducted and Kashshaf was charged with two additional class A drug supply offences on July 22.

Investigating officer PC O’Dowda, based at Banbury police station, said: “This sentence is a significant result for the Thames Valley Police Stronghold team, bringing to justice a major player in a county drugs line.

“Working alongside our Tasking Team and the Metropolitan Police, I am pleased that we have managed to bring Kashshaf to justice.

“We will continue to work jointly with police forces from urban areas to target these offenders and we will use a variety of tactics to ensure that we relentlessly pursue those that sit at the top of the County Drug Line hierarchy.

“Drug dealing and County Lines will not be tolerated by Thames Valley Police, and we are committed to making the area a hostile place for drug dealers.