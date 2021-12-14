Man sentenced for supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Banbury

Lorenzo Mighty, aged 63, of Boxhedge Road West, was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin and possession of criminal property at Oxford Crown Court yesterday, Monday December 13.

At around 2.15pm on June 2, 2020, officers saw Mighty conduct a suspected drug deal in Marlborough Place.

Crack cocaine, a small quantity of cash and a mobile phone were found when he was searched by officers and Mighty was arrested.

A further house search discovered more drugs and a large quantity of cash. Mighty was charged on June 2 this year.

PC Chris Eaton, based at Bicester police station, said: “The Cherwell and West Oxfordshire Tasking Team will continue to target drug dealing in the area.

“Our aim is to make it a difficult and hostile area to sell drugs – it will not be tolerated.

“Through Stronghold, we are committed to working in partnership to tackle serious organised crime and exploitation, such as county lines drug dealing.

“We continue to need the support of the public in this, and we would ask them to report any information that they have about drug dealing.

“This can be shared with Thames Valley Police on our website or by calling 101.