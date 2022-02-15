Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, a man has been sentenced for two counts of assaulting emergency workers.

Conor Hodgkins, aged 30, of HMP Bullingdon, was sentenced to one year and a month in jail at Oxford Crown Court on Monday February 14.

Hodgkins pleaded guilty to the charges for incidents that occurred at HMP Bullingdon in March last year.

The sentence will run consecutively to the one he is currently serving.

On March 11 last year, a prison officer attended Hodgkins cell to deliver his mail.

Hodgkins became aggressive and spat at the officer’s face through the observatory hatch.

Then on March 14 last year, Hodgkins blocked his observation panel, meaning officers couldn’t check on his welfare.

Prison officers entered his cell to remove the blockage, and whilst doing so one of the officers was punched in the face by Hodgkins.

Investigating officer, PC Andy Gold, based at Banbury police station, said: ”These were two very unpleasant incidents for the victims to endure.

“Prison Officers should not have to accept being subjected to this kind of behaviour in the normal execution of their duty.