Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, a man has been jailed after he was convicted of a number of offences relating to a burglary conspiracy across four counties.

Pavel Levinte, aged 36, of Slough, was sentenced to five years and nine months’ imprisonment at Aylesbury Crown Court on Friday April 29.

He pleaded guilty to nine counts of conspiracy to burgle in a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on January 12.

Between April 23 and June 26 Levinte conspired to commit burglary at new build houses in Aylesbury, Weston Turville, Bicester, Buckingham and properties in Hampshire and Sussex.

He entered finished, unoccupied houses to disconnect and steal gas boilers and ovens.

Levinte was arrested on June 30 last year and charged on July 2.

Investigating officer PC Jake Farrell, of the Priority Crime team based at Aylesbury police station, said: “Levinte targeted 89 properties on building sites that were uninhabited and took valuable fittings over the course of nine evenings.

“Residential burglary is an invasive crime which Thames Valley Police is always committed to investigating and bringing offenders to justice.

“Levinte will now have to serve a prison sentence as a result of his actions, and I hope he uses this time to reflect on his offending behaviour.”