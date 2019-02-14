Man sentenced for Bicester drug offences

A man has been sentenced just 33 days after being arrested for drug offences in Bicester.

Ellis Drummond, aged 27 of Hartwell Drive, Kempston, Bedford, pleaded guilty on Friday, February 8, to one count of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug, heroin and one count of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug, crack cocaine at Oxford Crown Court.

Drummond was found guilty of drug offences

At the same hearing he was sentenced to four years and six months’ imprisonment.

Drummond was charged on the 6 January after being stopped by officers the previous day in Bicester at around 4.15pm. He was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Investigating officer, PC John Thirlaway, based at Banbury police station, said: “Drummond came to the Thames Valley area from Bedfordshire with the intention of dealing class A drugs.

“This is another example of the excellent work being carried out to disrupt county drug lines as part of our Stronghold campaign.

“The campaign focusses on disrupting the efforts of organised crime groups while providing safeguarding to vulnerable people who are affected in our communities.

“From arrest to prison, it took just 33 days and I would like to take this opportunity to thank the hard work of officers involved in this case that led to Drummond pleading guilty.

“Drug offences of any kind will not be tolerated in the Thames Valley and we work tirelessly to investigate and prosecute anyone found to be offending.”