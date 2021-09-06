Ishmael Smith, aged 39, of HMP Woodhill was sentenced to 16 weeks’ imprisonment following a hearing at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Friday August 27.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

On November 21 last year, Smith had to be restrained in his cell during which he bit the thumb of a prison officer, causing a laceration that needed hospital treatment.

A man has been sentenced for assaulting two prison officers at the HMP Bullingdon prison near Bicester.

Then, on December 19 last year, Smith was being moved to a different cell when he head butted one of the prison officers a number of times. This caused facial injuries that required hospital treatment.

Investigating officer, PC Andrew Gold, based at Banbury police station, said: “Prison officers should not have to accept being assaulted in the normal course of their duty.