Man sentenced for assault on emergency worker in prison near Bicester

Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, a man has been convicted and sentenced after an assault at HMP Bullingdon, Bicester.

Aaron Gardner, aged 36, of HMP Bullingdon, pleaded guilty to one count of ABH and one count of assaulting an emergency worker.

Gardner was sentenced to eight months in prison at Oxford Crown Court on Friday November 26 for the incident that took place on February 11 this year.

A man has been sentenced for assaulting a prison staff member at the HMP Bullingdon prison near Bicester.

On having his cell door opened, Gardner punched one staff member and caught another with a swinging arm while the other officers tried to control him.

Gardner then struck another of the staff members on the neck with an implement twice before being handcuffed and restrained.