Man sentenced after indecently assaulting boy in Banbury during 1990s

A man has been given a suspended jail sentence after being convicted of indecently assaulting a boy in Banbury in the early 1990s.

Neil ‘Paddy’ Shephard pleaded guilty to one count of indecent assault on a boy under the age of 14.

The 69-year-old, of Paddock Field, Stockbridge, Hampshire abused the boy between January 1, 1992, and December 31, 1993, leaving him with ‘deep emotional scars’.

He was charged on July 11, this year and convicted at Banbury Magistrates’ Court on August 16, and sentenced at Oxford Crown Court last Friday (October 19).

Shephard was sentenced to one year and nine months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years – he was also placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for ten years.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Bryn Smith, of the Child Abuse Investigation Unit in Banbury, said: “This incident left the victim with deep emotional scars which changed the course of his life.

“The victim kept this secret for more than 20 years and suffered in having to do so.

“I would like to commend his bravery and courage in coming forward and enduring the burden of the investigation.”