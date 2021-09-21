Man sent to hospital after assault in Banbury town centre

Thames Valley Police has released CCTV images of a man officers believe may have crucial information in connection with an assault.

The incident occurred at around 3.30am on Saturday September 11 near to the Mace Supermarket in George Street when the victim, a man aged in his 20s, was punched to the floor, causing facial injuries and a suspected broken jaw.

He was treated in hospital for his injuries, but has since been discharged.

Investigating officer PC Rebecca Biddle, based at Banbury police station, said: “I am releasing these images as I believe that the man pictured may have witnessed or have vital information about this incident of assault.

“If you recognise this man, or believe that this could be you, please report online or contact Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference number 43210408799.

“Alternatively, for 100 per cent anonymity, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”