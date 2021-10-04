Man sent to hospital after assault at Banbury town centre nightclub

The assault happened after two men in their 20s were involved in an altercation in the Venus nightclub in Broad Street, Banbury.

The incident started in the male toilets and moved onto the dance floor, and occurred around 4.25am yesterday - Sunday October 3.

One of the victims suffered a fractured eye socket and a fractured cheek bone. He received hospital treatment, and has been discharged,

The offenders are described as Asian men.

Thames Valley Police has launched an appeal for witnesses following the assault.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Daniel Madden, based at Banbury police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to please come forward.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting 43210444895.

Man sent to hospital after assault during altercation in Banbury town centre nightclub last weekend.