Man reported acting suspiciously near primary school in Banbury

The police are appealing for witnesses after a man was reported to be acting suspiciously near to a primary school in Banbury yesterday (Thursday April 20).

By Jack Ingham
Published 21st Apr 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 11:00 BST

Thames Valley Police report that the man may have approached a schoolgirl in an alleyway between the roads of Bretch Hill and Edmunds Road between 8-8.45am yesterday.

The man was reported as having pale brown skin, medium height and build, in his late 30s, with slightly long brown hair, and wearing a blue coat and orange or peach coloured trousers.

If you have any CCTV footage that may have picked up the man or believe you may have seen him, please call the police on 101 and quote the crime reference number 43230171087.

If you have witnessed a crime or been the victim of a crime, report it to Thames Valley Police on 999 if it is an emergency or you feel in danger; otherwise, report online at: https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/