Man puts up a fight after three robbers snatch his bag in Banbury
A man had his bag stolen by three robbers in Banbury on Tuesday (November 15).
By Jack Ingham
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
17th Nov 2022, 9:38am
The victim was walking near the Marlborough Church on Marlborough Road at about 9.15pm when three men approached him - and after a struggle one of the men managed to grab the bag and run away.
If anyone was in the area around this time or has dashcam footage that may be helpful to the investigation, contact the police on 101 and quote the reference number 43220515845.