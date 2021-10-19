Man punched during assault in Banbury town centre

The assault happened at 12.55pm outside of Barclays Bank, Bridge Street, Banbury on Saturday October 16.

The victim, a 44 year old man, was punched by two other men during the assault.

Thames Valley Police have launched an appeal looking for witnesses to the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police Sgt Sarah Nash of Banbury Police Station via 101 quoting crime reference 43210467065.