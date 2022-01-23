Man punched and spat on during assault in Banbury

The assault happened between 2.30 and 3pm yesterday Sunday January 22 in Alma Road, Banbury.

The suspects are two males, one is described as Asian, roughly 6 feet tall, large build, black coat, dark blue/black tracksuit with black trainers, short hair and a trimmed beard, and this particular male was holding a small bottle of beer.

The other male is described as slim build, roughly 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing a black coat with its hood up, black tracksuit and black trainers.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are looking for two men for their involvement in an assault which saw a man spat on and punched in Banbury

Both men were seen on CCTV but police are currently unable to identify them.

During the assault a bottle was thrown at a car and the victim was spat at and punched in the side of the head.

The CCTV shows several people walking in the area and the males can be heard shouting.

Thames Valley Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to the assault.

TVP Cherwell have posted an appeal on its Facebook page, which said: "Were you in the area of Alma Road between these times? Did you see or hear anything? Do you have any CCTV? Do you know who these males may be?