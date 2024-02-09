Man living in Banbury jailed for sexual assaults on girls in Rotherham and Cornwall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Darren Oldham, of Middleton Road, was sentenced to nine years in prison, extended by three years on licence on Wednesday (February 7).

The 35-year-old was also given a restraining order not to contact the victims during the sentencing at Sheffield Crown Court.

In January 2021, a teenage girl in Rotherham reported to the police that she had been given cannabis to smoke by Oldham and woke up to find him sexually assaulting her.

Months later, during a holiday to Hayle, Cornwall, he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl near a beach after getting her intoxicated by giving her cannabis and alcohol.

Showing no remorse, he fled the scene and avoided the police, appearing on Crimewatch twice until November 2022, when he was arrested.

Oldham was charged with two counts of assault of a female over 13 (but under 16) by penetration and one count of sexual touching of a child over 13 (but under 16).

Investigating Officer PC Adam Jones said: “Oldham took advantage of two vulnerable young girls, and I am pleased he will now serve time in prison.

“Justice for the victims would not have been possible without their commendable bravery, showing such courage for young girls.

“We are committed to reducing harm to women and girls, and removing Oldham from our communities ensures we are working towards that goal.”