Man left with facial injuries after assault near Banbury town centre car park

A man has been left with injuries to his face after being assaulted near a Banbury town centre car park.

The 46-year-old man was taken to the hospital in an ambulance following the assault but has since been discharged.

The incident took place on Christchurch Court near the NCP Car Park by Banbury Bowl at 7.25pm on Wednesday, January 15.

Police describe the suspect of the assault as a white male of average build, in his late 20s to early 30s and wearing a light blue puffa jacket.

Police are appealing for witnesses in relation to an assault that took place in Banbury earlier this month.

A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses in relation to an assault which left the 46-year-old male victim with injuries to his face.”

Anyone with information that could assist the police’s investigation is asked to call 101 or visit the Thames Valley Police , quoting the reference number 43250023415.

To report crime on the Thames Valley Police website, visit: https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/