Man left feeling 'angry, anxious and depressed' after police stop and search in Banbury town centre

A Banbury man claims that the police broke his phone and caused him anxiety and stress during a public stop and search in the town centre after accusing him of selling drugs.

But officers at the time said they were justified in their methods and remained within the law.

Stephen Applin had just left a dentist appointment in town at around 3.30pm on Monday, September 18, when he was approached by a woman asking for money. He told her that he didn't have any money - but nearby officers saw this encounter differently and thought he could be selling drugs to people in the town centre.

Stephen, 59, said: "I was stopped by the police officer 100 yards later, who gave me no reason why he stopped me other than to ask about the interaction between me and the homeless person. I was open, candid, and honest with them.”

A Banbury man has issued a formal complaint to Thames Valley Police after he says they broke his phone during an unjust stop and search.

He declined when police asked for identification so he was detained on the street in handcuffs, with officers saying his blue jacket matched the description of someone they were looking for. They then conducted a thorough search, which Stephen claimed involved them putting their hands down his trousers.

They also put his phone, which he was using to record the situation, in an evidence bag that Stephen says one of the officers stood on, causing the screen on the phone to become damaged.

Stephen claims he was searched a number of times on the busy public street while handcuffed, which caused him to lose his temper with the officers. Police did not find anything on him.

In the recording of the incident, the police tell Stephen that they are detaining him under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act under suspicion of drug offences, as he matches a description of someone they are looking for - which is someone with a blue jacket. They also said that he eyes were dilated, which Stephen said was because he had just left the dentist.

Police said Stephen was acting suspiciously and once he was handcuffed he did swear repeatedly at the officers - something he says he regrets but he did because he was angry.

Stephen, who says he has never been in trouble with the police for drug-related crimes or even taken drugs, suffered much stress and anxiety after the public search and would like an apology from the police and for them to pay for repair work to the phone.

He said: “This whole incident has left me feeling angry and has diminished my trust in the police. I have been left feeling anxious and depressed at the thought that the incident was filmed and that I will appear on social media or YouTube, which will affect my standing within the community, my employers, and my peers.

"I have not had a good night's sleep since this incident, waking up at 2, 3, and 4 am replaying the incident in my mind, thinking it was me who was in the wrong! When in theory, I was just minding my own business and going about my day.”