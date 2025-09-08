Man known to frequent Banbury is wanted for several alleged shoplifting offences

By Jack Ingham
Published 8th Sep 2025, 09:43 BST
A man known to frequent Banbury is wanted by the police for allegedly committing several shoplifting offences over the summer.

The police have asked for the public’s help in locating Mojtaba Abedi.

Thames Valley Police suspect the 33-year-old is responsible for several shoplifting offences across Oxfordshire.

Abedi is known to frequent Banbury and Oxford and is believed to have stolen from shops mostly in July this summer.

The police have asked for the public's help in locating wanted man Mojtaba Abedi.

Police describe him as a slim Asian man, approximately 5ft 7 inches tall, with short black hair, brown eyes, and a dark beard.

PC Ordidge said: “Shop theft is not a victimless crime; it affects livelihoods, community safety, and public confidence.

“Thames Valley Police is committed to reducing retail crime and holding offenders to account.

“If you have information as to his whereabouts, please submit it through our online reporting page or call 101 quoting 43250374624.

“If you do not wish to speak to the police, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

