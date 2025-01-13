Man knocking Banbury doors has been identified by police - appeal for further reports

By Roseanne Edwards
Published 13th Jan 2025, 14:51 GMT
Police have appealed for further reports after receiving complaints about a man knocking on Banbury doors and asking for lifts.

Thames Valley Police say they are aware of reports in the Bodicote and Longford Park area of Banbury regarding a male with a long grey coat and dark beard acting strangely, going door to door, looking through windows and asking people for lifts.

"We have identified the male and enquiries are ongoing. If you have further information or CCTV/Ring Door Bell footage, please call 101 quoting reference 43250014912”

