Man knocked unconscious after being hit over the head with metal object while walking home in Banbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man was knocked unconscious after being hit over the head with a 'metal implement’ in an attempted robbery during the early hours of Saturday (October 12).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man, in his 30s, was making his way home from the town centre when the incident happened.

When walking along Warwick Road sometime between 3am and 6.50am, he was approached by either three or four men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the men then struck the victim over the head with a metal object, which resulted in him being knocked unconscious.

Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted mugging during the early hours of Saturday

The victim of the attack was taken to hospital for treatment but he has since been discharged.

Thames Valley Police are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with footage from the incident to come forward.

They also want to speak to anyone who may know the identity of the offenders, who currently remain at large.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police describe the robbers as all between 5ft 10ins and 6ft tall and one of the offenders may have black hair and was wearing a grey hooded top.

Investigating officer PC Emily Whelton, said: “This was a violent attack, which left the victim unconscious.

“We are looking to identify three or four young male suspects who may have been sighted around the Warwick Road area at a time between 3am and 6.50am.

“The victim mentioned that he was seen by two young males when he was walking towards the police station. These males were aged between 16 and 18-years-old.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police also believe that its possible the offenders were spotted during the early hours on Warwick Road and Nursery Drive.

PC Emily Whelton said: “It is possible that the offenders were also sighted in Warwick Road and Nursery Drive in Banbury.

“I am appealing to anybody who saw anything suspicious or who may have witnessed the incident to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“You can submit dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell footage via a dedicated portal for this investigation, or report information to us by calling 101, quoting reference 43240491372.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

To report a crime to Thames Valley Police, visit: https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/