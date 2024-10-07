Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man was left unconscious on the ground following an assault on Banbury High Street last week.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault that occurred at around 14:06pm on Tuesday, October 1.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was talking to a man and woman at the junction of White Lion Walk and High Street.

After some time a fight broke out between them and the victim was struck in the face and dragged to the ground by the man.

The victim was then left unconscious on the street and the man and woman left the scene by walking away up White Lion Walk.

Police describe the man who hit the victim as white, aged around the late fifties/sixties with short greying hair and a white beard.

They also say he is around 5ft 8 inches tall and was wearing a fluorescent orange overcoat, grey camo-style trousers and black boots.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has CCTV to please come forward.

“If you have any information around this incident, please contact the Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting reference 43240471738 or online.

“If you do not want to talk to the police, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”

To report information to Thames Valley Police online, visit: https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/