Man jailed in connection to theft from vehicle in Banbury Road of Brackley
South Northamptonshire Police said a 25-year-old man has been jailed in connection to a theft from a vehicle in Brackley.
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 9:18 am
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 9:21 am
Police arrested the man on Saturday February 12 on suspicion of theft from a car in Banbury Road and other vehicle interference Police charged the man the next day with theft from a vehicle.
Police have now confirmed the man was jailed this week in court for two weeks, and must pay costs and a victim surcharge.