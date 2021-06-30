Noel Parchment. Photo from Thames Valley Police.

Noel Parchment, aged 34, of Kesteven Close, Ilford, was sentenced at Oxford Crown Court on Wednesday June 30 to eight and a half years in jail

He was found guilty on Tuesday, June 29 by unanimous jury verdict of being concerned in the supply of heroin, following a six day trial.

The charges relate to the supply of drugs in Bicester between May and October 2020.

Parchment was arrested on 29 October 2020 and charged the next day.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Aidan Donohoe, based at Banbury police station, said: “Parchment was suspected of being active in the supply of class A drugs in the Bicester area for a significant period of time.

“He managed a county drugs line that used the name “Donovan” to supply class A drugs to drug users in Bicester, exploiting their addiction to make large financial gains for himself.

“Operation Jitter was a covert investigation that saw the Cherwell and West Local Police Area Tasking Team work jointly with the Metropolitan Police and the CPS to target Parchment and build a comprehensive case that demonstrated his consistent control of the drug line phone.

“The detailed evidence obtained enabled the prosecution to demonstrate to the jury that Parchment played a leading role in this criminal enterprise.

“I am delighted with the sentence passed today and I am sure that it will provide a deterrent to those who feel that their ability to coordinate the supply of drugs into the Thames Valley from other areas, will allow them to escape detection and prosecution.