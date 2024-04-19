Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Florin Stanescu, aged 43, of no fixed abode, was sent to prison yesterday (April 18) after pleading guilty to one count each of affray and possession of a knife.

A judge at Oxford Crown Court heard how police attended a fight between two men on Prescott Avenue on February 9, 2020.

Upon arrival, they discovered a man with stab wounds to his torso, alongside Florin Stanescu.

The man with the wounds was taken to the hospital for further treatment but was later discharged.

Stanescu, who was charged over the incident on July 25, 2022, failed to appear at his first court hearing, leading to a court-issued warrant for his arrest.

On February 13, this year, he was arrested at Luton Airport, returning to the UK after spending time abroad.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Bryan Groves said: “I am pleased that Florin Stanescu has finally been dealt with for this serious offence.

“It is fortunate Stanescu did not cause more serious harm than he did on that night.

“We will never tolerate knife crime and will always seek to bring offenders to justice, no matter how long it takes and if they try to flee abroad.”

Speaking last year about knife crime, Detective Oli Harrison of Banbury CID said: "Knife carrying, whether it is used in an offence or not, will not be tolerated in the Thames Valley.