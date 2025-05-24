Man jailed for sexual assaults across Oxfordshire

A man has been jailed for sexual assaults across Oxfordshire.

Bogdan Miclovici, aged 59, of High Street, Harwell, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison at Oxford Crown Court on Tuesday, May 20.

A Sexual Harm Prevention Order in place for ten years was also enforced by the court.

After a ten day trial earlier this year, a jury found Miclovici guilty of ten counts of sexual assault.

Investigating officer, PC Alyssa Weymouth said: “I’m pleased the jury has found Bogdan Miclovici guilty of a string of sexual assaults across the county and that he has now been jailed.

“The offences took place over a six year period across Oxfordshire and were reported to the force in 2022, after which Miclovici was promptly arrested.

“We conducted a thorough investigation, during which we supported six victims, who were both girls and women.

“Thames Valley Police is relentless in its pursuit and disruption of perpetrators of violence against women and girls.

“If you are a victim of a sexual offence or have information about sexual offences, please contact the force. We have specially trained officers who will listen and support you. There are many ways to contact the force, you can visit a police station, leave details via our website or call 101.”