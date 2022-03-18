Man jailed for ‘flagrant disregard’ of a court order forbidding him to visit an address in Banbury - Court Report

Dean Hargreaves, 55, of no fixed abode, was sent to prison for six months for contravening a court order, made by Oxford Magistrates' Court forbidding him to visit the house on a Banbury estate. He did so on December 9, 2021.

Magistrates said they were imposing the prison sentence because of Hargreaves’ flagrant disregard for court orders and for people and their property; that he committed the offence while on licence, was under the influence of alcohol and had been released from prison a few days before. They said the offence was aggravated by Hargreaves’ record of previous offending. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £128.

The following cases were also heard at Oxford Magistrates’ Court:

Oxford Magistrates' Court where cases from the Banbury area are heard

Sarfraz Najib, 32, of The Fairway, Banbury was fined £92 for breaking the 30mph speed limit on Aynho Road, Adderbury on May 11, 2021. His recorded speed was 36mph. Najib was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £90 court costs. His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

Jake David Frank Robinson, 26, of Cripplegate, Stratford Road, Shipston on Stour was fined £660 for between May 14 and June 11 2021, failing to provide the identity of the driver of a Mazda car who was suspected of being guilty of an offence. Robinson was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and £90 court costs. His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

Mary Scurfield, 54, of Schofields Way, Bloxham was fined £100 for breaking the 30mph speed limit on the A4 at Bath Road, Maidenhead on January 14, 2021. Her recorded speed was 36mph. Scurfield was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

Lyndsey Michelle Cole, 40, of Nash Road, Upper Heyford was fined £300 for breaking the 40mph speed limit on the A41 at Bicester on March 30, 2021. Her recorded speed was 76mph. Cole was banned from driving for 42 days and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 with £90 costs.

Darren Patrick Garnon, 37, of George Street, Banbury pleaded not guilty but was convicted of assault against a man in Oxford on February 27, 2021. Garnon was given a 12-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay a £22 victim surcharge and £100 prosecution costs.

Callum Christopher Mitchell, 24, of Beaumaris Close, Banbury was fined £360 for breaking the 40mph speed limit on the A41 at Bicester on May 13, 2021. His recorded speed was 73mph. Mitchell was ordered to pay a £66 victim surcharge and £90 court costs. His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.\

Imran Hussain, 38, of Howard Road, Banbury was fined £300 for, between December 14, 2020 and January 11, 2021, failing to provide the identity of the driver of a Skoda car who was suspected of being guilty of an offence. He was ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

Jamie McDonagh, 30, of Portal Drive South, Upper Heyford was fined £220 for breaking the 30mph speed limit in Watlington Road, Oxford on May 22, 2021. His recorded speed was 39mph. McDonagh was ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £90 court costs. His driving licence was endorsed with three points.

Keanan Flynn, 21 of The Swere, Deddington was fined £660 for, between June 18 2021 and July 16 2021, failing to provide the identity of the driver of a Volkswagen vehicle who was alleged to be guilty of an offence. Flynn was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and £90 court costs. His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.