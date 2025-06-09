Man jailed for committing series of 'horrific’ sex crimes against girl in Bicester

A man has been jailed after pleading guilty to committing a series of ‘horrific’ sex crimes over 17 years against a girl from Bicester.

Stephen Berry, of no fixed abode, has been jailed for 19-and-a-half years following sentencing at Oxford Crown Court on Tuesday (May 3).

The 65-year-old had previously pleaded guilty to eight counts of rape, indecency with a child and indecent assault against one victim, a girl.

During the trial, the court also heard that other offences against two other children were on the offender's file.

Investigating officer, Detective Samantha Hunter, said: “These horrific offences were carried out over a 17-year period.

“In 2023 the offences were reported to Thames Valley Police, and a thorough investigation was carried out.

“This case demonstrates that we will investigate all crimes, no matter the passage of time.

“If you are a victim of a sexual offence or you have information about a sexual offence, then please contact us. We have specially trained officers who will listen and support you.

“To contact the force, you can visit a police station, call 101 or leave any information via our website.”