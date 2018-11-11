Man jailed for child sex offences in Oxfordshire

A man has been jailed for child sex offences in Oxfordshire.

Ritin Parbat pleaded guilty to sexual activity with a child at Oxford Crown Court on Friday (November 9).

The 21-year-old, of Westville Road, Walsall, was sentenced to two years and three months’ imprisonment at the same hearing.

He was also given a sexual harm prevention order.

Parbat was charged on September 5, for multiple offences which occurred between March and May this year in Oxfordshire against one victim, a 14-year-old girl.

Messages on Parbat’s phone revealed he was using gifts to try and impress the girl and continue the abuse.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Bryan Groves of Banbury Force CID, said: “Parbat has rightly been sentenced to prison.

“He targeted the victim and sought to impress her with money and gifts, he manipulated her and took advantage of her to try and hide his wrongdoing.

“Thames Valley police take any allegations of sexual abuse of children very seriously and we will seek to bring to justice anyone who abuses children.

“I hope the victim in this case will be able to overcome this abuse and lead a happy life.”