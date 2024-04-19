Man jailed for causing death of passenger after high-speed crash in village near Banbury
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jordyn Millis, of Gemini Way, Brackley, was sent to prison on Tuesday (April 16) for four years after pleading guilty to death by dangerous driving.
The 23-year-old was also disqualified from driving for five years and ordered to take an extended re-test before he could regain his licence.
It relates to an incident on April 24, 2022, when Millis was driving his Audi TT on Stratford Road in Wroxton with passenger Ethan Chance.
Millis lost control of the vehicle before the 30mph village speed limit and his car hit a tree at high speed.
Tragically, Ethan Chance, aged 23, died of his injuries.
He was charged via a postal requisition in September 2023 following a meticulous investigation.
Senior investigating officer Sergeant Dominic Mahon said: “This was a needless and tragic incident which resulted in a young man, Ethan Chance, losing his life.
“Jordyn Millis chose to drive at really high speeds in his powerful Audi TT, without giving any thought to the risk his driving posed to other road users, his passenger Ethan, or, indeed, himself.
“Tragically, Ethan lost his life as a result of Millis’ dangerous choices that day.
A judge at Oxford Crown Court heard how Jordyn Millis had been driving dangerously and stupidly at high speed and overtaking several other vehicles.
Sergeant Mahon continued: “There can be no excuse for his driving that day and I hope that the prison sentence imposed upon him will make other young drivers pause and think about the risks of driving at such speeds.
“Driving at excess speed is one of the ‘fatal four’, driving at excess speed, driving without a seatbelt, driving while intoxicated through drink or drugs, and driving while using a hand-held mobile phone.
“Millis drove at dangerous speeds, and this was a completely needless incident.
“I would like to pay tribute to and offer my condolences to the family of Ethan, who have shown tremendous dignity while this tragic case was investigated and brought to court.”