Man jailed for a year after pleading guilty to four burglaries in Banbury

A man from Suffolk has been jailed for a year after pleading guilty to committing four burglaries in Banbury.
By Jack Ingham
Published 10th Nov 2023, 11:32 GMT
Alex Bignell, aged 32, of Lowestoft Road, Beccles, pleaded guilty to four counts of burglary and one theft from a shop at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (November 7).

He was also ordered to pay £1,000 in compensation for committing multiple business burglaries across Banbury town centre between March 1 and April 11 this year.

PC Benoit Boisset said: “I am happy to see Bignell convicted of these offences that caused a great deal of concern to our business community around the time he was offending.

“Local businesses such as those that Bignell targeted work hard to earn a living, and the disruption that was caused by these offences was significant to their livelihood. It is right that Bignell should pay compensation to them.

“Thames Valley Police is committed to bringing burglars to justice as it is an incredibly invasive crime and will not be tolerated.”