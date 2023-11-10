Man jailed for a year after pleading guilty to four burglaries in Banbury

A man from Suffolk has been jailed for a year after pleading guilty to committing four burglaries in Banbury.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alex Bignell, aged 32, of Lowestoft Road, Beccles, pleaded guilty to four counts of burglary and one theft from a shop at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (November 7).

He was also ordered to pay £1,000 in compensation for committing multiple business burglaries across Banbury town centre between March 1 and April 11 this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PC Benoit Boisset said: “I am happy to see Bignell convicted of these offences that caused a great deal of concern to our business community around the time he was offending.

A man has been jailed for a year after pleading guilty to committing four burglaries in Banbury.

“Local businesses such as those that Bignell targeted work hard to earn a living, and the disruption that was caused by these offences was significant to their livelihood. It is right that Bignell should pay compensation to them.