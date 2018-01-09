Man jailed for 11 years after raping Oxfordshire girl

A man has been jailed for 11 years after being found guilty of raping a girl from Oxfordshire.

Peter England, 39, of Quarry Road, Chadlington, was found guilty of two counts of rape and one count of sexual activity with a child by a majority jury following an eight day trial at Oxford Crown Court in November last year.

He was sentenced to eleven years’ imprisonment at the Old Bailey in London yesterday (Monday, January 8).

He will remain on the sex offenders register for life and a sexual offences prevention order was also granted.

The offences took place in 2011 and in 2016 in Oxfordshire.

England was arrested in June, 2016, and charged with the offences in April last year.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Eddie Hurley, of the Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “I would like to thank the victim for coming forward and reporting the offences.

“She has shown incredible strength and bravery throughout this difficult period.

“I am satisfied that England has been given an appropriate sentence for his heinous crimes and the public will be protected from this dangerous offender.

“This investigation demonstrates that Thames Valley Police takes all reports of crime seriously.

“If you have been a victim of crime please make contact with us and we can provide whatever help you need or put you in touch with other agencies that can offer you support.”