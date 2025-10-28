Man jailed after pleading guilty to selling drugs in Bicester

A man has been sent to prison for five-and-a-half years after pleading guilty to selling drugs in Bicester.

Kyrie Gruber, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to selling cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis as well as making crack cocaine.

The 21-year-old was sentenced to prison following a hearing at Oxford Crown Court on Tuesday, October 28.

Police officers attempted to stop Gruber in Graham Road, Bicester, on June 24 this year, after suspecting him of selling drugs.

Gruber made off from the police; however, they were able to track him down later to detain and arrest him.

After searching a bedroom in a property where Gruber was staying, officers discovered a large quantity of class A and B drugs, valued to be worth around £63,630.

They also found equipment used in the production of crack cocaine in the bedroom.

Investigating officer PC Christopher Turner, of the Oxfordshire Proactive Team, said: “This proactive stop and thorough investigation has led to the disruption of a significant offender involved in county drug lines.

“As a result of this investigation, we have taken thousands of pounds-worth of drugs off the street and have secured a lengthy prison sentence for Kyrie Gruber.”

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “Drug dealers often target the most vulnerable people in our communities, and we will never tire at disrupting and dismantling county lines and putting offenders before the courts.

“The public play a crucial role in helping Thames Valley Police to tackle drug supply offences.”

Anyone with information about drug dealers, can report in confidence by calling us on 101 or by making a report online on the Thames Valley Police website.

People can also report anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.