Man jailed after being caught driving through Chipping Norton whilst disqualified

A man who showed ‘flagrant disregard for the law’ has been jailed after he was caught driving through Chipping Norton whilst disqualified and without insurance.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joshua Basil, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to six months in prison at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Friday, September 19.

The 27-year-old had previously pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified and using a motor vehicle without third-party insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the prison sentence, he was also ordered to pay £85 in court cost fines and a surcharge of £154.

Joshua Basil has been jailed for six months after being caught driving while disqualified.

It comes after he was caught driving his car, which had a Police National Computer Act marker, on Albion Street in Chipping Norton.

Basil, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, stated that there was a trade policy on the vehicle.

However, whilst checks were being completed, it was discovered that Basil was disqualified from driving and there was no insurance policy in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police also found that Basil had a total of 24 points on his licence and had previously been given a suspended sentence for driving whilst disqualified, which was in place until 2028.

He was arrested at the scene and charged with the crimes the following day.

Investigating officer, PC Jack Boyden, said: “This investigation has focused on an individual with a flagrant disregard for the law.

“We will continue to focus our efforts on targeting offenders in our rural communities.

“Thames Valley Police remains committed to keeping our roads safe and taking robust action against those who put others at risk.”