Man jailed after admitting to historic sexual abuse of two girls in Oxfordshire

A man has been jailed after admitting to raping and sexually assaulting two ‘vulnerable’ young girls in Oxfordshire in the 1970s.

Nigel Walker was sentenced to 11 years’ imprisonment at Oxford Crown Court on Monday (January 14).

The 60-year-old, of Arabella Road, Boston, Lincolnshire, pleaded guilty at the same court to two counts of rape and seven counts of indecent assault on January 8.

Walker’s offences took place between 1974 and 1978 at two locations in Oxfordshire, and his victims were both under 10 when the offences occurred.

A police investigation was launched in 2015 after the victims disclosed the abuse, with Walker being charged on April, 11, 2018.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Tracey Shepherd, of the Thames Valley Police Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “These crimes were committed against two young girls who were very vulnerable at the time.

“Thanks to their courage in coming forward and reporting these offences all these years later, a police investigation was launched and Walker has admitted his crimes and has been brought to justice.

“Thames Valley police will always listen to you and investigate when reports like this are made to us, however long ago the offences took place.”