Man jailed after admitting to breaking into Banbury home and threatening residents with claw hammer

A man has been jailed after pleading guilty to breaking into a Banbury home, stealing cash and threatening the residents with a claw hammer while under the influence of class A drugs.
By The Newsroom
Published 30th Apr 2024, 16:55 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2024, 17:02 BST
Marc Lelli of no fixed abode was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of aggravated burglary at Oxford Crown Court on Friday (April 26).

The 42-year-old forced his way into an address on King’s Road at around 5.15am on October 9 last year.

Once inside the property, he threatened the two residents, a woman in her sixties and a man in his forties, with a hammer before taking £330 in cash and other items.

Marc Lelli has been sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated burglary.

He was arrested ten days later, on October 19 and charged the following day.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Ashley Ruane said: “I would like to thank all those involved in the successful conviction of Marc Lelli for what was a terrifying ordeal for the victims.

“Burglary is an offence that greatly affects our community and can be extremely distressing for victims so I am pleased that Lelli has successfully been brought to justice and the victims can now have closure.

“This conviction and sentence reflects the severity and seriousness with which these offences are taken and is a warning that these types of offences will not be tolerated.”

To report any information to the police, call 999 in an ermegency or 101 if not, or report online here.

Or to report anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit the website here.