Thames Valley Police have placed a section 60 order in Chipping Norton after a violent disorder incident in town.

The section 60 order will give officers temporary extra powers to carry out stop and search checks, and the order is in place until 8.45pm today, Saturday March 12.

A man was injured as a result of the incident and is currently receiving treatment in hospital. The order has been put in place following an incident yesterday (Friday March 11) in the area in which weapons were used.

The area covered by the section 60 order in Chipping Norton is:

- Old London Road between Charlbury Road and the A4450.

- Burford Road between Shipton-under-Wychwood and the B4450 in Chipping Norton town centre.

- Sarsdon Road

- The B4450 between Chipping Norton and the village of Churchill

- Charlbury Road, between Chipping Norton and the village of Spelsbury

Inspector Nick Perks, based at Bicester police station, said: “We have made a decision to put this order in place following the disorder in the area earlier today.

“The order will allow our officers to carry out stop and search checks, which will offer further protection to the public and is also designed to prevent the escalation of any further violence by helping to remove weapons from the streets.