Man injured during attempted stabbing on Banbury estate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 40s was assaulted between 9.30pm and 11pm on Evenlode.

The incident happened after a group of people approached two men on the road, and one of them – described as a large Asian man - attempted to stab one of the men.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The attack left the victim with injuries to his back, but it is not known whether he required hospital treatment for his injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses after an attempted stabbing in Banbury.

Police describe the offender as a stocky Asian man in his late twenties or early thirties, about 6 feet tall.

He is described as having a medium-length, well-kept black beard and was wearing a black tracksuit with a white stripe down the sleeve and trousers with white socks pulled up high.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Sam Buzzard, of the Priority Crime Team, said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this assault to please come forward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Also, if you were driving in the area around the time of the collision and have a dash-cam, or if you live nearby and have a CCTV camera or a video doorbell, please check any recordings in case it has captured something that could assist us and get in touch if you have.

“You can contact us either via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43240051146.