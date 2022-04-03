Police release image of man wanted in connection to exposure incident at Banbury park

Man indecently exposes himself at Spiceball Park in Banbury
Sunday, 3rd April 2022, 4:07 pm
Thames Valley Police have released an image of a man wanted for questioning in connection to an indecent exposure incident at Spiceball Park in Banbury.
The incident happened around 5.45pm yesterday, Saturday April 2, in Spiceball Park near to the Riverside car park.
Police have launched an appeal for witnesses in connection to the exposure incident at Spiceball Park.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number: 43220142439.