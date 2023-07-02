Man in hospital after being assaulted in Banbury in the early hours of this morning

Police said that a number of people witnessed what happened and they are asking them to come forward.

A man is being treated in hospital today after being assaulted in Banbury in the early hours of this morning (Sunday).

The attack happened at around 5am outside the Mace store in Broad Street.

Thames Valley Police said: "The man who was assaulted is currently being treated for his injuries in hospital.