Man in hospital after being assaulted in Banbury in the early hours of this morning

By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 17:46 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2023, 17:47 BST

A man is being treated in hospital today after being assaulted in Banbury in the early hours of this morning (Sunday).

Police said that a number of people witnessed what happened and they are asking them to come forward.

The attack happened at around 5am outside the Mace store in Broad Street.

Thames Valley Police said: "The man who was assaulted is currently being treated for his injuries in hospital.

"If you believe you have witnessed this incident, or have any information relating to it, please call 101 and quote reference number 43230291580."