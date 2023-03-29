Man in his 20s taken to hospital after knife attack in Brackley supermarket car park

Thankfully he was not seriously injured

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital after he was stabbed in a supermarket car park in a Northamptonshire town.

The incident happened in Tesco car park in Oxford Road, Brackley just before 7.40pm on Tuesday (March 28) where the victim’s phone was stolen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman, said: “Police officers were called to reports of a robbery.

Police were called to Tesco car park in Brackley on Tuesday (March 28). Photo: Kelly Mann.

“During the incident, a man in his 20s had his phone stolen and was cut to the arm with a flick knife. He was taken to hospital but thankfully has not suffered any serious injuries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The suspect is described as a black man, aged 20-30, wearing blue shorts and a grey hoodie. He had a Cockney accent and fled the scene in a white Audi Q3.”