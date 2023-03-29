Man in his 20s taken to hospital after knife attack in Brackley supermarket car park

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital after he was stabbed in a supermarket car park in a Northamptonshire town.
The incident happened in Tesco car park in Oxford Road, Brackley just before 7.40pm on Tuesday (March 28) where the victim’s phone was stolen.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman, said: “Police officers were called to reports of a robbery.
“During the incident, a man in his 20s had his phone stolen and was cut to the arm with a flick knife. He was taken to hospital but thankfully has not suffered any serious injuries.
“The suspect is described as a black man, aged 20-30, wearing blue shorts and a grey hoodie. He had a Cockney accent and fled the scene in a white Audi Q3.”
Witnesses, anyone with information, or anyone with dash cam footage of the area at the time of the offence, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 23000188139.