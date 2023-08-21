Man in 70s suffers fractures to his face after 'cowardly' attack outside Wetherspoon pub in Banbury

A man in his 70s was taken to the hospital with fractures to his face after an attack outside a Wetherspoon pub in Banbury.

The police are appealing for witnesses following an assault at 8.10pm on Saturday, August 12, when the victim was leaving The Exchange pub.

The man in his 70s was followed out of the building by two men, who assaulted him, resulting in the victim being hospitalised with facial fractures.

The victim has now been discharged.

The attackers are described as white men, one with blonde hair, a grey T-shirt, and bright blue shorts, who apparently is known as "Irish Dave", and the other wearing a white shirt, light blue jeans, and having darker hair and tanned skin.

Investigating officer PC Campbell said: "This is a concerning incident with two men assaulting an older man, who could not defend himself.

"We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this assault or that may recognise the men involved to please get in touch.”

"We would ask anyone with information to call provide it through our online form or by calling 101, quoting reference 43230360156.”