Man in 60s taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash on A421 near Brackley

By Jack Ingham
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 14:26 BST
A man in his 60s has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the A421 near Brackley yesterday afternoon (Thursday, August 1).

Emergency services were called after a grey Peugeot car collided with a red Volvo HGV on the A421 at the junction with Bicester Hill, Evenley, at around 12.55pm.

Most Popular

The driver of the Peugeot car, a man in his 60s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the accident or has the crash on dash-cam footage or footage of either vehicle prior to the incident to contact them.

A man in his 60s was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash near Brackley.placeholder image
A man in his 60s was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash near Brackley.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

People are reminded to quote the incident number 24000456810 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice