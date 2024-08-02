Man in 60s taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash on A421 near Brackley

A man in his 60s has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the A421 near Brackley yesterday afternoon (Thursday, August 1).

Emergency services were called after a grey Peugeot car collided with a red Volvo HGV on the A421 at the junction with Bicester Hill, Evenley, at around 12.55pm.

The driver of the Peugeot car, a man in his 60s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry.

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the accident or has the crash on dash-cam footage or footage of either vehicle prior to the incident to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

People are reminded to quote the incident number 24000456810 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.