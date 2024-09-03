Man hospitalised with facial injuries after being attacked in Banbury shop during early hours

Police would like to speak to the man pictured regarding an assault in a Banbury shop that left a man needing hospital treatment.

A man was taken to the hospital with facial injuries after an assault in a Banbury shop during the early hours.

Thames Valley Police wish to speak to the man pictured regarding an assault that took place on Broad Street at around 3am on Sunday, August 11.

The incident occurred after the victim, a man in his thirties, entered a shop to buy a bottle of water.

When the victim entered the shop, the offender was already in the premises being refused service by the shop owner to purchase alcohol.

The victim then started speaking with the shop owner, which upset the offender, causing him to attack him.

The offender punched and kneed the victim in the face and head before making off towards the train station.

This led the victim to suffer facial injuries that required hospital treatment but thankfully has since been discharged.

Investigating officer PC Matthew Whitehead said: “We are appealing to anyone who may recognise the individual in this image to please get in touch as he may have vital information about this incident.

“This incident happened during the busy nighttime economy in Banbury, as people would have been making their way home.

“We ask that anyone who may have dashcam, CCTV footage, or mobile phone footage that could assist our enquiry to please come forward."

To make a report to the police, call 101 or report on Thames Valley Police’s website using reference number 43240384364.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/