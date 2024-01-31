News you can trust since 1838
BREAKING

Man from Banbury wanted by police after failing to appear in court

The police are looking for a man from Banbury after he failed to make a court appearance last year.
By Jack Ingham
Published 31st Jan 2024, 14:07 GMT
The police have appealed for the public's help in tracking down David Holland, who is wanted on recall to prison for breaching licence conditions and not appearing at Oxford Court last September.

The 54-year-old is described as being a 6ft tall, medium-built man with short grey hair, brown eyes, a pierced left ear, tattoos on his arms and a Newcastle accent.

PC Nathan Davis, based at Banbury police station, said: “Officers have been searching for Holland for several months after he did not appear at court.

David Holland is wanted by the police for failing to appear in court last year.David Holland is wanted by the police for failing to appear in court last year.
“I am appealing to anybody who knows of his whereabouts to please contact Thames Valley Police on 101 or via our website, quoting reference 43230395497.

“If you see him, please do not approach him but contact us on 999.”

To report online visit the Thames Valley Police website here https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/