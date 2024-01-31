Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The police have appealed for the public's help in tracking down David Holland, who is wanted on recall to prison for breaching licence conditions and not appearing at Oxford Court last September.

The 54-year-old is described as being a 6ft tall, medium-built man with short grey hair, brown eyes, a pierced left ear, tattoos on his arms and a Newcastle accent.

PC Nathan Davis, based at Banbury police station, said: “Officers have been searching for Holland for several months after he did not appear at court.

“I am appealing to anybody who knows of his whereabouts to please contact Thames Valley Police on 101 or via our website, quoting reference 43230395497.

“If you see him, please do not approach him but contact us on 999.”