Man from Banbury arrested for attempted murder following 'serious incident' in town

A man from Banbury has been arrested for attempted murder following a 'serious incident' in town today (Wednesday January 3).

A 48-year-old man has been arrested by the police following reports of an assault on Cope Road at around 3.20am.

The victim, a man in his 30s, has been taken to the hospital, where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mike Roddy said: “This was a serious incident that we are investigating thoroughly, with a suspect currently in police custody.

“We are in the very early stages of our investigation and are still trying to establish the full circumstances. It’s really important that if you have any information at all that could help our investigation that you get in touch as soon as possible.

“While our investigation continues, you will see an increased number of officers in the area. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to approach them and ask any questions you may have."

To make a police report regarding the incident, contact them on the non-emergency number 101 and quote the reference number 43240002637, or make a report online.